SN Public School girls qualify for kho-kho national tourney

Sree Narayana (SN) Public School, Elappully, has won the CBSE Cluster-10 under-19 kho-kho tournament held at Vyasa Vidya Peethom, Kallekkad, on Friday. The school management felicitated the team after it qualified for the national event.

Sree Narayana Educational Society president C. Balan, vice-president V. Bhavadas, treasurer A.K. Vasudevan, parent-teacher association leader C. Gireesh, school Principal Krishnaprasad S., Vice-Principal Lesitha S., and coaches Rejeesh K.G. and Selshya M. spoke.