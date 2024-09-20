GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SN Public School girls qualify for kho-kho national tourney

Published - September 20, 2024 07:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Sree Narayana Public School under-19 girls kho-kho team with the trophy they won on Friday.

Sree Narayana (SN) Public School, Elappully, has won the CBSE Cluster-10 under-19 kho-kho tournament held at Vyasa Vidya Peethom, Kallekkad, on Friday. The school management felicitated the team after it qualified for the national event.

Sree Narayana Educational Society president C. Balan, vice-president V. Bhavadas, treasurer A.K. Vasudevan, parent-teacher association leader C. Gireesh, school Principal Krishnaprasad S., Vice-Principal Lesitha S., and coaches Rejeesh K.G. and Selshya M. spoke.

