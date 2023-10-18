HamberMenu
S.N. College to launch Malayala Bhasha Sahithya Samajam

Education excellence award to be presented to student P. Parvathi

October 18, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Malayala Bhasha Sahithya Samajam, an initiative of the Malayalam department of Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, will be launched on Friday.

It will be inaugurated by Transgender Justice Board member Shyama S. Prabha in a function to be held at the college auditorium at 9.45 a.m. On the occasion, an education excellence award instituted by the O.S. Sanjeev Smaraka Samskarika Samithi, in memory of Malayalam department lecturer O.S. Sanjeev of S.N. College, will be presented to student P. Parvathi.

Literary talks, Kathakali performance and other programmes will held later in the day. S.N. College Principal T.P. Bindu will preside.

