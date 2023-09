September 23, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The arts club of SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School, Overbridge, on Saturday distributed payasam in connection with the 90th birthday of actor Madhu, a former student of the school. An exhibition of press clippings and descriptions on the veteran actor’s life and cinema career was held on the occasion. Songs from movies the actor starred in were rendered on the occasion.