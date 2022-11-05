Smuggling SIM card into prison: case against PFI leader’s kin

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
November 05, 2022 20:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered a case against the kin of a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader, who is lodged at the high security prison at Viyyur, for trying to smuggle in a SIM card hidden in the Koran.

A case was registered against the father, wife, and son of T.N. Sainuddin, who was arrested from Peruvanthanam, Idukki, following the ban on the PFI.

According to the police, Sainuddin’s wife, father, and son arrived at the prison to meet him on October 31. On examination, security officers found a SIM card hidden in a copy of the Koran meant for him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On a complaint by the Jail Superintendent, the Viyyur police registered a case against the three and started investigation. It is learnt that the NIA also has taken cognisance of the matter.

The incident has strengthened allegations that inmates of the prison are using mobile phones. However, security officers could not find any mobile phone from the jail.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, the police during a raid had recovered mobile phones and chargers from the Viyyur Central Prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app