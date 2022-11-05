Smuggling SIM card into prison: case against PFI leader’s kin

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered a case against the kin of a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader, who is lodged at the high security prison at Viyyur, for trying to smuggle in a SIM card hidden in the Koran.

A case was registered against the father, wife, and son of T.N. Sainuddin, who was arrested from Peruvanthanam, Idukki, following the ban on the PFI.

According to the police, Sainuddin’s wife, father, and son arrived at the prison to meet him on October 31. On examination, security officers found a SIM card hidden in a copy of the Koran meant for him.

On a complaint by the Jail Superintendent, the Viyyur police registered a case against the three and started investigation. It is learnt that the NIA also has taken cognisance of the matter.

The incident has strengthened allegations that inmates of the prison are using mobile phones. However, security officers could not find any mobile phone from the jail.

Earlier, the police during a raid had recovered mobile phones and chargers from the Viyyur Central Prison.