Smuggling case: ex-HC judges lash out at moves to link them

Two former judges of Kerala High Court, C. K. Abdul Rahim and Kemal Pasha, have lashed out at reports linking their names to the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

Mr. Rahim, who according to some media reports was under the observation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said he decided to take a legal recourse against the vilification campaign.

“It must be my nomination as head of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal that might have triggered the smear campaign. The Kerala government has nothing to do with the nomination as it has been cleared by the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court after considering eligibility criteria. It is the discretion of the Kerala Governor and not the State government to forward the name to the Centre for appointment,” Mr. Rahim said.

On the reported instruction of NIA that he shall not to leave the town, Mr. Rahim said he was not under the observation of any agency.

“On the day in which the news appeared, I was at Thrissur on an official assignment. I don't have any relatives in Chennai or Kolkota as alleged in some reports,” he said.

Mr. Rahim said some sections of society, who wanted the religious minorities to be kept away from the mainstay of the society, were behind the campaign. At the same time, Mr. Pasha said his name too was unnecessarily dragged in.

Incidentally, a sound clip of Mr. Pasha explaining that it was Mr. Rahim's name that was being discussed in connection with the case further deepened the controversy. Mr. Pasha, while conceding that it was his voice, clarified that the audio clip was part of a personal conversation, which was leaked out.