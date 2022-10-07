The police on Friday seized 56 bottles of smuggled Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from a migrant worker. Raveendra, 30, of Odisha was nabbed when he reached Kozhikode with the smuggled stock from Mahe. Police sources said the man was suspected to be a major seller of smuggled liquor to migrant workers in the Mankavu area. He used to purchase cheap liquor from Mahe and sell it at a higher margin to the local buyers, they said.
Smuggled IMFL seized from migrant worker
