Smuggled gold worth ₹75 lakh seized

July 31, 2022 20:38 IST

Part of seizure found inside an exhaust fan

A preventive unit of the Customs seized smuggled gold worth ₹75 lakh from two passengers who arrived at the Calicut International Airport from Dubai on Sunday. It was one of the major seizures recently made by the three-member unit from Kozhikode.

A portion of the 1.35 kg smuggled gold was found hidden inside the armature of an exhaust fan carried by a passenger named Abdul Majeed. His luggage was checked noticing the increased weight of the fan. According to Customs sources, the man tried to smuggle in 578.69 grams of gold using the fan as a cover. Rest of the gold was segregated from a compound smuggled in by another passenger named Nasar Vadakara.

Customs officers led by Assistant Commissioner Sinoy K. Mathew said their team had seized smuggled gold worth ₹4 crores within a week after the intensified vigil at the airport.