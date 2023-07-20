ADVERTISEMENT

Smuggled gold worth ₹2.5 crore seized at Calicut international airport

July 20, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - Kozhikode:

Gold compound weighing 4580 grams recovered from four passengers

The Hindu Bureau

The Air Customs Intelligence unit seized smuggled gold worth ₹2.5 crore from four passengers who reached the Calicut International Airport from Dubai and Sharjah on the intervening night of  July 18 and 19. Gold compounds weighing 4580 gm were found hidden in the body of the passengers during the detailed inspection.

Air Customs officers said the passengers were identified as P.V. Rishad of Palakkad, Mohammed Shamil of Mananthavady, Mohammed Shafi of Tavanur and V.Shihabudheen of Tirunavaya. The highest quantity of 1537 gram was recovered from Mohammed Shafi.

It was one of the high quantity seizures made by the Air Customs wing recently. Officials said further legal measures would be taken after separating gold from the compound.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US