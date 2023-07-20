Smuggled gold worth ₹2.5 crore seized at Calicut international airport

July 20, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - Kozhikode:

The Air Customs Intelligence unit seized smuggled gold worth ₹2.5 crore from four passengers who reached the Calicut International Airport from Dubai and Sharjah on the intervening night of July 18 and 19. Gold compounds weighing 4580 gm were found hidden in the body of the passengers during the detailed inspection.

Air Customs officers said the passengers were identified as P.V. Rishad of Palakkad, Mohammed Shamil of Mananthavady, Mohammed Shafi of Tavanur and V.Shihabudheen of Tirunavaya. The highest quantity of 1537 gram was recovered from Mohammed Shafi.

It was one of the high quantity seizures made by the Air Customs wing recently. Officials said further legal measures would be taken after separating gold from the compound.