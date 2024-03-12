ADVERTISEMENT

Smuggled gold worth ₹20.9 lakh seized from flight passenger

March 12, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials confiscated 324.14 grams of 24-carat gold worth ₹20.9 lakh from a passenger who arrived in the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on a flight from Dubai on Monday.

According to a press note, the smuggled gold was found to be concealed in kitchen utensils carried by the passenger in luggage.

Officers of the Air Customs wing also confiscated 17,830 sticks of counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated value of ₹3.03 lakh from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah. The cigarettes were found to be concealed in a check-in bag carried by passengers.

