GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Smuggled gold worth ₹20.9 lakh seized from flight passenger

March 12, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials confiscated 324.14 grams of 24-carat gold worth ₹20.9 lakh from a passenger who arrived in the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on a flight from Dubai on Monday.

According to a press note, the smuggled gold was found to be concealed in kitchen utensils carried by the passenger in luggage.

Officers of the Air Customs wing also confiscated 17,830 sticks of counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated value of ₹3.03 lakh from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah. The cigarettes were found to be concealed in a check-in bag carried by passengers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.