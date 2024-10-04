ADVERTISEMENT

Smoke alert: Muscat-bound Air India Express flight aborts take-off at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Updated - October 04, 2024 12:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Airport sources say IX- 549 aircraft of Air India Express was called back after pilot noticed smoke in aircraft while taxiing for take-off around 10.30 a.m

The Hindu Bureau

The flight was immediately taken to an isolated parking bay and all the 142 passengers and crew were safely deplaned and brought back to the terminal building. (image for representation only) | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Air India Express flight bound for Muscat aborted take-off at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala after smoke was detected in the aircraft on Friday (October 4, 2024).

Airport sources said the IX- 549 aircraft of the Air India Express was called back after the pilot of the aircraft noticed smoke in the aircraft at the time of taxiing for take-off around 10.30 a.m.

Passengers, crew deplaned

It was then immediately taken to an isolated parking bay and all the 142 passengers and crew were safely deplaned and brought back to the terminal building.

The engineering crew were checking the aircraft. “If the issue is rectified and the aircraft is declared fit for flying, it will leave for Muscat soon. Otherwise, the airline will arrange an alternate flight to Muscat,” said airport sources.

