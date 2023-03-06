‘Smile Please’ to begin in Kottayam

March 06, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

‘Smile Please’, a school-based dental prevention programme, is slated to begin in Kottayam on Tuesday.

The project, which aims for primary prevention of dental cavities among 2,500 children, is organised by the Kottayam district panchayat in association with the Kottayam district administration, Government Dental College in Kottayam, and the District Education department. Under the programme, schoolteachers have been trained to select eligible children, who will be administered pit and fissure sealants at the school settings.