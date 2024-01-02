SMC-Vazhuthacaud stretch closed for traffic

January 02, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The road stretch between SMC junction and Vazhuthacaud will be closed for traffic from January 3 in view of the road works being undertaken between Vellayambalam and Thycaud as part of the Smart City project.

The City police have announced a set of alternative traffic arrangements in view of the activity. Vehicles coming from Thirumala and headed towards Palayam via Jagathy will be required to proceed along Sasthamangalam, Maruthankuzhy and Vettamukku or along Sasthamangalam, Edapazhinji and Pangode.

Vehicles coming from Jagathy should proceed via DPI junction, Vazhuthacaud, Annie Mascarene Square, Rose House and Panavila. Motorists headed towards Edapazhinji from Bakery Junction should deviate towards Annie Mascarene Square (Xanadu) and proceed towards DPI junction.

Those headed for Kundamankadavu and Kattakada should avoid Bakery junction and instead take the Aristo junction-Thampanoor-Karamana or Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam routes. Vehicles entering the city via Peyad must take the Thirumala-Poojappura-Karamana or Thirumala-Pallimukku-Sasthamangalam-Vellayambalam routes.

The police have urged the public to avoid the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthacaud-Thycaud stretch as far as possible.