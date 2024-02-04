Smart village office inaugurated in Kollam

February 04, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOLLAM

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that the government aims to make the Revenue department more simple and people-friendly.

Virtually inaugurating a smart village office at Nilamel, he said that all village offices in the State would be modernised. The construction of the Nilamel office was carried out under the Plan Scheme 2021-22.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani presided over the function. District Collector N. Devidas, block panchayat president Latika Vidyadharan, Nilamel grama panchayat president Shemeena Parampil and district panchayat member Sam K. Daniel were also present.

