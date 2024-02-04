GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Smart village office inaugurated in Kollam

February 04, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that the government aims to make the Revenue department more simple and people-friendly.

Virtually inaugurating a smart village office at Nilamel, he said that all village offices in the State would be modernised. The construction of the Nilamel office was carried out under the Plan Scheme 2021-22.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani presided over the function. District Collector N. Devidas, block panchayat president Latika Vidyadharan, Nilamel grama panchayat president Shemeena Parampil and district panchayat member Sam K. Daniel were also present.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.