Smart Road blocks movement on city stretches

The ongoing works on Sreemoolam Road

April 25, 2022 20:13 IST

The extreme delay in the completion of the Smart Road works taken up in the city several months ago has been causing difficulties not only to the regular commuters, but also to the residents living near the roads that have been dug up.

Their woes are compounded especially after the heavy summer rains when these roads, filled with water and slush, become hardly navigable.

The Sreemoolam road, near Thampanoor, for instance, was dug up close to nine months ago, along with the first of the roads taken up for the the Smart Road project. The work is yet to be completed. Some weeks ago, a person on a motorcycle had fallen into the pit here. Residents say that it is tough for ambulances to access this road in case of emergency. Some of the local shops here are also not functioning due to the dug-up road, just like in some other areas.

Commuters have been facing much difficulty due to the dug-up roads, especially near the University Library and in front of the State Police Headquarters near Vellayambalam. Though much of the work along the Manaveeyam Veethi is complete, this major link road, is yet to be opened for traffic. Kalabhavan Mani Road, another link road, has also remained closed for the past several months, forcing motorists heading from Vazhuthacaud to Panavila or Thampanoor to take a roundabout route.

According to Smart City officials, the contractors have been asked to complete the ongoing works before monsoon, as per the instructions in meeting chaired by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty and Transport Minister Antony Raju last week. Out of the 40 roads proposed under the Smart Road project, work is ongoing on 16 stretches currently. The works have been taken up by a consortium of contractors from outside Kerala, who have sub-contracted the work to others. According to Corporation officials, many of these sub-contractors do not have enough machinery or skilled labourers, often affecting the pace and quality of the work.