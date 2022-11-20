Smart ‘prepaid’ meters: Phase I will cover regions with more industrial, commercial consumers

November 20, 2022 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Regions with a high concentration of industrial and commercial consumers will be among the first to get ‘smart’ electricity meters with prepayment feature, as per a modified schedule prepared by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The State-run power utility has tweaked an earlier roll-out proposal so as to establish a robust communication network - the core of smart metering - and enable electrical division-wise energy audit.

As per a revised Phase I schedule, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) will be installed first for meters in the KSEB system, 7,000 high-tension electricity consumers, 1.65 lakh government consumers and all consumers in six electrical divisions that have the highest concentration of industrial and commercial consumers.

The divisions include Thiruvananthapuram (2.48 lakh consumers), Kazhakuttam (2.74 lakh), Ernakulam (1.72 lakh), Perumbavoor (1.63 lakh), Feroke (2.73 lakh) and Palakkad (2.43 lakh). Phase I will require around 17 lakh meters.

During the 2022-23 fiscal, the KSEB hopes to install the meters in its own system. This involves 5,999 feeder and border meters and 87,133 distribution transformer meters, a KSEB official said. For establishing the network, the Kerala Fiber Optic Network (K-FON) will be used wherever possible.

‘Prepaid’ metering, where consumers pay their electricity charges in advance, is a key component of the centrally-funded Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) meant to strengthen government-run power distribution companies. In March, the Centre had approved a project cost of ₹10,475.03 crore for RDSS implementation in Kerala. This included ₹8,175.05 crore for the roll-out of smart meters working in prepayment mode.

The Centre wants States to complete the first phase by December 31, 2023, and the overall implementation by March 31, 2025.

According to an earlier proposal, KSEB planned to install 37 lakh smart meters in the first phase and 96 lakh meters in the second and final phase. But the implementation was spread out across the State, making the establishment of a strong communication network and division-wise energy audits difficult.