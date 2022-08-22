Smart policing award for Thrissur City police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thrissur City police have been selected for the Smart Policing Award-2021 instituted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The Centre for Employee Enhancement and Development (CEED), a project for the welfare of the police personnel and their families, initiated by the city police, has won it the award.

The CEED is meant for dealing with service and pension procedures of the police personnel and coordinating the welfare activities of their family members and education of the children.

The programme was launched by Thrissur City Police Commissioner R. Aditya in January, 2020. A study was conducted in association with the Social Work department of the St. Thomas College, Thrissur, on the effectiveness of the project.

As it was found beneficial for the police personnel and their families, the State police chief later ordered the extension of the project across the State.

The project has several facilities, including an office operational 24X7, a website for registering complaints and giving suggestions by the police personnel as well as their families, and a system to find immediate solutions to service-related issues.