Smart offices inaugurated at Neendakara and Panmana in Kollam

Disbursing 1,53,000 title deeds in 2.5 years is a historic feat, said Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Friday. He was inaugurating the newly-constructed Neendakara and Panmana smart village office buildings online.

“The government is moving towards the completion of the Land Reforms Act with the slogan ‘Land for all, record for all lands and smart services for all’. Basic infrastructure development works are being carried out in the village offices and they are being modernised with the help of latest technology. Speed and privacy of the procedure can be achieved through this,” the Minister said.

Dr. Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, presided over the function while District Collector N. Devidas, Sub Collector Mukund Thakur, Chavara block panchayat president Santhosh Thuppassery, Neendakara panchayat president P.R. Rajith and ADM C.S. Anil were present.