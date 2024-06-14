Smart metering in power sector: Phase 1 expected to be completed by January 2026

The Power department hopes to complete the first phase of the delayed ‘prepaid’ smart meter roll-out in the State by January 2026, as per a fresh deadline. After an initial proposal to install the meters on TOTEX (total expenditure) mode drew flak from power sector unions, the management of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had cleared a revised plan on May 23. Under it, 3 lakh meters that work on prepayment mode will be installed in Phase I at a cost of ₹277 crore.

The tenders are expected to be floated by the end of June, with plans to complete Phase 1 by January 2026, according to details furnished by the Power department in the State Assembly.

Under the Centrally assisted Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), all electricity consumers are to be equipped with ‘prepaid smart meters’ in phases.

Alternative proposal

Under the alternative proposal drafted under the supervision of an advisory panel, government consumers, high-tension (HT) electricity consumers and the KSEB’s own installations will be equipped with the meters in Phase I under CAPEX mode. The proposal was cleared by the Centre in November last year, according to the department.

Power sector unions had vehemently opposed the original TOTEX model. According to the unions, it separates billing responsibilities from the KSEB and also entails unnecessary financial liability for the consumers. The initial proposal was designed to install 37 lakh meters in Phase 1.

Under the revised proposal, billing and allied services will be handled by the KSEB. Additionally, the KSEB’s own data centre will be used to store the consumption data.

In a prepaid meter system, consumers are required to make their payments in advance for the supply.

In April last year, the KSEB had floated tenders for the Phase 1 roll-out of 37 lakh meters under TOTEX mode. But even the lowest bid was 44.8% higher than the KSEB estimate. This and strong objections from the unions had forced the government to do a re-think and revise the original roll-out plan last year. Both the Left and the Congress-backed unions had slammed the KSEB management for showing undue haste in pushing ahead with the smart meter proposal. The smart meter component in the RDSS is eligible only for 15% subsidy from the centre, they had pointed out.

The RDSS, launched by the Centre in July 2021, has two components. Part ‘A’ offers financial support to States for prepaid smart metering and system metering and upgradation of the power distribution Infrastructure. Part B deals with training and capacity and support activities.