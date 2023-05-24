ADVERTISEMENT

Smart meter row: KSEB told to freeze tender for procurement

May 24, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Power department issued the single-line directive following strong intervention of employees’ organisations of the KSEB that objected to the TOTEX mode recommended for the meter rollout

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been directed yet again to freeze the tender floated for procuring smart meters.

An April 24 order by the Additional Chief Secretary (Power) to the KSEB Chairman and Managing Director says that ‘‘tendering of smart meters may be kept in abeyance until the government takes a decision on the expert committee report”.

The Power department issued the single-line directive following strong intervention of employees’ organisations of the KSEB that objected to the TOTEX mode recommended for the meter rollout.

In early April, the KSEB had invited fresh bids for 37 lakh meters based on the standard bidding document issued by the Ministry of Power. However, this step invited criticism as the State government was yet to take a decision on a report submitted by an expert panel on various aspects related to smart meter rollout under the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS).

Following stiff objections raised by major KSEB unions, including those affiliated to the CITU, INTUC and AITUC, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty directed the KSEB to freeze the tender on April 11. But in the days that followed, the unions alleged that the KSEB management had not issued a formal order freezing the tender, despite the Minister’s instruction.

The order dated April 24 was issued after senior trade union leaders, including CITU State general secretary Elamaram Kareem and INTUC state president R. Chandrasekharan, pointed this out to the Minister.

The unions say they are not against the introduction of smart meters, but the TOTEX (total expenditure) mode recommended for the purpose. They fear this model will ultimately pave way for the privatisation of power distribution in the State.

