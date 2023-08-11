Smart meter row: Centre says TOTEX mode necessary under RDSS

August 11, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Amid the debate over the roll-out mode for prepaid smart metering in Kerala, the Centre has noted that the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), in which the metering programme is a component, ‘‘mandates the roll-out of smart meters through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in TOTEX mode.’‘

Union Power Minister R.K. Singh clarified the Centre’s stance on the matter while replying to questions posed by A.A. Rahim (CPI{M}) in the Rajya Sabha on August 8. Funds for prepaid smart metering will be made available to power distribution companies (discom) ‘‘only after installation and commissioning of smart meters in TOTEX mode and as per RDSS guidelines”, Mr. Singh said in reply to an unstarred question.

Mr. Singh said implementing smart metering in TOTEX (total expenditure) mode made it self-financing and discoms would not have to pay upfront for the capital expenditure. He further noted that, under RDSS, funding for works other than prepaid smart metering would be contingent upon discoms implementing smart metering in TOTEX mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the TOTEX approach ensured end-to-end responsibility of the advanced metering infrastructure service provider (AMISP) for delivery of services during the entire lifecycle of the project, according to Mr. Singh.

‘’The AMISP will be responsible for supplying, maintaining, and operating the metering infrastructure post installation and will be paid for a portion of its capital expenditure initially and the remaining payment will be paid during the operation and maintenance period (7-10 years) on per-meter per-month basis, which are linked with the service level agreement (SLA),’‘ he said.

Power sector unions in Kerala, including the Left and Congress-backed ones, have strongly opposed the TOTEX mode. They fear that it will throw open the doors to privatisation in the State’s power distribution sector. The unions have instead urged the KSEB to implement the prepaid smart meter project directly with the support of the public sector.

Kerala has sought more time for implementing the smart metering project. The State government has also directed the Kerala State Electricity Board to prepare a fresh proposal that does not cause financial burden to consumers and get it cleared by the Centre.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty informed the Assembly on Thursday that the KSEB had been asked to examine whether it can implement the project directly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.