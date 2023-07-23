Smart meter roll-out on TOTEX mode likely to be put on hold

July 23, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has reportedly decided not to go ahead with the roll-out of smart electricity meters on TOTEX mode.

Power sector unions had strongly criticised the implementation model adopted by the management of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), describing it as unfavourable to the State and electricity consumers.

Further, the CPI(M) Politburo, on June 26, had taken a strong stand against the nationwide implementation of smart meter projects saying that it ‘‘will impose unbearable burden on the poor and the farmers.’‘ It wanted the project to ‘‘be scrapped immediately.’‘

Also, in Kerala, companies had quoted prices way higher than the expectations of the KSEB when tenders were floated for buying the meters for Phase I implementation. The KSEB had then written to the State government for advice on the matter. A decision on it has been pending.

Smart meter roll-out is a component under the centrally -assisted Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The KSEB had finalised a plan to install 37 lakh meters in phase I on Design, Build, Fund, Own, Operate and Transfer (DBFOOT) basis on TOTEX mode.

But the proposal has drawn flak from the Left and Congress-backed employees’ organisations in the KSEB who alleged that TOTEX model would pave the way for privatisation in power distribution. The instead suggested that the KSEB roll out the project with the support of public sector companies.

In 2022, the Union Power Ministry had cleared proposals worth ₹10,475.03 crore submitted by the KSEB under RDSS Phase - I. The KSEB earmarked ₹8,175.05 crore for smart meter roll-out and ₹2,235.78-crore for infrastructure and loss reduction.

Meanwhile, KSEB chairman and managing director Rajan Khobragade said no decision has been finalised on smart meter roll-out. The matter was being examined by the government, he said.

