Smart meter project not abandoned: Minister

August 19, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty has said the government has not abandoned the smart metre project in the State.

The CPI(M) central committee suggested not to implement the project on the basis of a finding that private monopolies were trying to tighten their grip in power distribution in the country, he said.

Mr. Krishnankutty said that if the smart metre project was abandoned, the State might lose the ₹10,000-crore subsidy from the Central government. “This will be detrimental for the State and its people,” he said.

A three-month time-frame was sought for the implementation of the project, and a policy decision would be reached at after holding discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 25, he said.

