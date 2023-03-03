HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SMART Lab to support innovative start-up ventures

The facility would aid industries, academia in accessing the otherwise rare tool suites and hardware for their experiments

March 03, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, at the inauguration of the SMART Lab at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology in Kozhikode on Friday.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, at the inauguration of the SMART Lab at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on Friday opened a Skilled Manpower Advanced Research and Training Lab (SMART Lab) that was set up with a Central aid of ₹4 crore under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, inaugurated the virtual prototyping facility established under the Centre’s Chips to Start-Up programme. 

In his inaugural address, Mr. Sharma said the new facility was funded by the government in line with the Centre’s vision to create 60 million skilled workers in the country that would drive the world technology ecosystem in the future. “The aim is not only to train future talents but also to hand-hold start-ups emerging as Unicorns,” he explained. 

Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director-General, NIELIT, said the institute had already taken up the mandate of training citizens with skills that would meet industrial requirements and address gaps. “We are also in the process of bringing out a unique pedagogy for the country aimed at delivering highly skilled professionals in a variety of high-tech domains,” he added. 

Sunita Verma, group coordinator of Research and Development, MeitY, explained how the new lab would aid start-ups, industries, and academia in accessing the otherwise rare tool suites and hardware for their experiments. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, Malappuram District Development Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Choudhary, and NIELIT Director S. Pratap Kumar were present. 

Related Topics

employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.