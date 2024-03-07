GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Smart elephant fences, drone surveillance and removal of invasive plant species planned in Wayanad

Meetings of inter-State coordination panel, setting up of Command Control Centre, strengthening early warning system among the proposals submitted by State govt. to Kerala HC

March 07, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A smart elephant fence is among the long-term measures proposed by the Kerala government to prevent marauding wild elephants from reaching human habitations and reduce the instances of man-animal conflict in Wayanad.

The removal of undergrowth in private estates in the district has also been proposed. The service of workers of the employment guarantee scheme would be used to remove the undergrowth, according to a set of proposals submitted by the State government to a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court.

Eradication of invasive plants such as senna, eco-restoration activities by removing eucalyptus and acacia plantations, supporting the regeneration of natural vegetation, improvement of wildlife habitats, and charging fees for entry of private vehicles into the forest area will also be explored.

Plans for protecting the life and property of people and putting up fences to prevent the entry of wild animals into human habitations are also there in the long-term measures suggested by the State government.

Short-term measures

The State has also initiated 17 short-term measures to check man-animal conflicts in the district.

The meetings of the inter-State coordination committee, the setting up of a Command Control Centre in Wayanad, and steps for strengthening the early warning system to alert people about the possible presence of wild animals in human habitations are part of the measures taken forward by the State government.

Deployment of drones for surveillance, clearing compensation to victims of wild animal attacks, setting up of a new forest station, and closure of ecotourism destinations in the forest till the issue of man-animal conflict is reduced are also being implemented, the State informed the court.

The District Collector was asked to issue orders to private resorts located adjacent to the forest areas not to set up salt licks to attract wild animals, the State informed the court.

