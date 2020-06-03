Smart city projects at a standstill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 June 2020 23:49 IST

Contractors from outside the State had taken up much of the works

With most of its projects being taken up by contractors from other States, the city Corporation's Smart City scheme has been almost at a standstill in recent months.

Since the situation has similarly affected most other cities across the country selected as part of the scheme, the civic body authorities are expecting an extension of the deadline fixed next year.

According to Smart City Thiruvananthapuram officials, some of the major projects have contractors from outside the State. For instance, the project for the installation of solar panels on the roofs of public buildings has been taken up by a Hyderabad-based contractor, while the water kiosks project has been taken up by a Bengaluru-based contractor.

Another major project, for the bio-mining of accumulated waste at the Palayam market has been awarded to a Chennai-based contractor. The e-autorickshaw project also has an outside contractor.

“We are at a crucial stage of some of these projects, like the solar panels which are all ready to be brought in here and installed. But, the lockdown has stopped not just the travel of contractors and labourers, but the flow of materials too. The construction of one of our multi-level car parking facilities was about to begin when the pandemic came. Currently, some projects including the one for smart bus shelters and the maintenance of public toilets can proceed as these are awarded to local contractors. As of now, we are hoping that the works can begin in full swing by July at least,” said a Smart City official.

A host of major projects remain to be executed under the Smart City scheme, including a housing project in 2.5 acres of land at Rajaji Nagar, integrated command control centre at the Corporation office, a warehouse spread over 25,000 square feet to be set up in Chala at a cost of ₹7 crore, revamp of the Connemara market in Palayam and a project for smart roads in the core area of the city.