Kerala: Smart card-like driving licence soon

A view of the grievance redressal adalat Vahaneeyam-2022 organised by the Motor Vehicles Department in Kollam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

April 30, 2022 20:55 IST

940 complaints resolved at MVD adalat in Kollam

Transport Minister Antony Raju has said that the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will roll out world-class driving licence cards similar to smart cards from next month.

He was inaugurating ‘Vahaneeyam - 2022’ a district-level grievance redressal adalat of the department at C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall here on Saturday. “The major mission of the department in May, June, and July is to completely stop offences such as using mobile phone while driving and not wearing seatbelt and helmet. The grievance redressal adalats will be held in all the districts within mid-June. Vehicle permits and vehicle licences of those involved in serious crimes will be revoked,” said the Minister who also instructed the officials to resolve the grievances in a timely manner.

Among the 1,162 complaints received from various offices in the district, 940 were resolved at the adalat. Advait, a first year degree student who had to amputate his left arm at the age of one due to cancer, received his learner’s licence from the Minister. Though the Karunagapally resident had applied for licence seven months back, the process was getting delayed due to technical issues. As per Advait’s request, the facility for learner’s test was arranged at the venue and the licence was handed over by the Minister who assured that the department was with him for all licence-related assistance.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal who presided over the function said the services of the department should be made more people-friendly and the officials should engage in more amicable interaction with the public. The adalat was organised to take immediate action on pending applications and complaints in the offices of the department and an online facilitation centre was set up to submit applications. All complaints related to vehicles, driving licences, other travel facilities, vehicle registration, permits, vehicle tax and check report were considered at the adalat.

M. Noushad, MLA; P.C. Vishnunath, MLA; Additional Transport Commissioner Pramod Shankar; South Zone Transport Commissioner K.S. Manoj Kumar; RTO D. Mahesh; and department officials were present.