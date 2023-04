April 21, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday launched PVC PET-G smart card driving licences that come with seven security features including QR code and hot-stamped hologram. The government will bring out smart registration certificate cards for vehicles by May. Driving licence holders will be able to apply for smart cards at a cost of ₹200 (excluding postal charge) during the first year of the reform. The duplicate card will then cost ₹1,200 (excluding postal charge).