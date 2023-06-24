Smart anganwadi building inaugurated in Veliyam

June 24, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

Anganwadis play an important role in the creative and cognitive development of children, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Saturday.

He was inaugurating the smart anganwadi building at Veliyam grama panchayat.

“At smart anganwadis, children can learn through modern facilities. Also, several projects related to public health are being implemented through anganwadis,” the Minister said.

The building constructed by Women and Child Development department includes a study room, restroom, dining room, kitchen, indoor play area and washrooms. The cost of the project is ₹21 lakh. Veliyam grama panchayat president R. Prashanth presided over the function while district panchayat member Jayashree Vasudevanpilla, grama panchayat vice-president Jaya Raghunath, people’s representatives and officials were present on the occasion.

