Smallest kingfisher seen at Thiruvalla

An Oriental dwarf kingfisher, also known as Black-backed dwarf kingfisher, was spotted in Thiruvalla town for the first time on Thursday. The small bird was found injured in a residential courtyard near the Taluk Hospital in Thiruvalla and was first identified by Aneesh Sasidevan, member of the Pathanamthitta District Bird Watchers Forum.

Hari Mavelikara, birdwatcher and district coordinator of the Bird Atlas Project, told The Hindu that the Oriental dwarf kingfisher has become the 335th bird species identified in the district. Aneesh gave first aid to the injured bird and released it.

Smallest kingfisher

Hari says the Black-backed dwarf kingfisher was the smallest kingfisher species found in India. It is only slightly larger than the humming bird and has got a large, powerful bill, besides the usual bright colour of other kingfishers. This species is endemic across much of south-east Asia, South China and the Indian sub-continent. Small streams in densely shaded, lowland forests are the preferred habitat of this species. A bright blue crown with a violet wash on the sides and bluish black upper plumage with glossy blue lines are the main features of the bird. White throat with bright orange lines in the bottom, a brilliantly orange-yellow under plumage, and orange-red bill and feet are the other features of the species.