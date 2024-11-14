Small scale rubber holders in Kerala to hold off selling

Concerned over the sharp decline in natural rubber prices, the National Confederation of Rubber Producers’ Unions (NCRPS), an umbrella organisation for small-scale rubber farmers in Kerala, has urged growers to hold off on selling at prices that fail to cover the basic production cost of ₹200 per kilogram.

As part of a campaign to suspend sales, conventions and rallies will be held across Kerala’s rubber-growing regions, with participation from rubber producing societies. The campaign will continue until rubber prices climb above ₹200 per kilogram.

Babu Joseph, general secretary of NCRPS, highlighted that tyre companies have stocked up on rubber by importing it at an average price of ₹210 per kilogram. “The losses they incurred through these imports are now being passed down to farmers,’‘ he said.

Pointing out that the Union and State governments remain reluctant to intervene in the market, he also urged the government to resume rubber procurement immediately to prevent rubber farmers from bearing the brunt of the tyre industry’s practices.

“If direct government intervention is not possible, the base price of rubber in the State government’s stimulus package should be raised to ₹250 per kilogram without delay,’‘ he added.

The organisation also pointed out that compound rubber imports have risen by 47.5% this year compared to last. This surge in imports is unjustifiable, especially given a 1.4% increase in domestic rubber production and a 1.8% decline in consumption this year.

The price of RSS-4 grade sheet rubber, which reached a peak of ₹247 per kilogram on August 9, has now dropped to around ₹180, its lowest level since March.