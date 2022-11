Small-scale industrial expo concludes in Kozhikode

November 26, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The five-day small-scale industrial expo organised by the Kozhikode District Industries Centre to encourage entrepreneurs in the sector concluded on Saturday. District Industries Centre manager Biju P. Abraham opened the valedictory event. Participants received certificates at the end of the programme. District Industries Centre credit manager I. Gireesh chaired the valedictory session. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.