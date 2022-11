Small-scale industrial exhibition under way in Kozhikode The Hindu Bureau ADVERTISEMENT A small-scale industrial exhibition displaying innovative products and services by skilled laborers is underway in Kozhikode. The taluk-level expo, which was inaugurated by Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran, will mainly display products and services by young entrepreneurs. The expo hosted by the District Industries Centre also has the field-level support of the Kunnamangalam block panchayat, say officials. ADVERTISEMENT

