Small-scale industrial exhibition under way in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau November 12, 2022 04:02 IST

A small-scale industrial exhibition displaying innovative products and services by skilled laborers is underway in Kozhikode. The taluk-level expo, which was inaugurated by Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran, will mainly display products and services by young entrepreneurs. The expo hosted by the District Industries Centre also has the field-level support of the Kunnamangalam block panchayat, say officials.