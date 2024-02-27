GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Small-scale growers say their air concerns ignored at India Rubber Meet

They say the two-day conference neither featured any presentations by growers nor did it discuss issues concerning them

February 27, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst concerns of rubber cultivation in Kerala gradually losing its sheen, rubber growers allege that their issues have been given a short shrift at the recently concluded India Rubber Meet (IRM) in Guwahati.

According to the National Consortium of Rubber Producers Societies (NCRPS), a collective of small-scale rubber growers, the two-day conference neither featured any presentations by the growers nor did it discuss the issues concerning them.

“The organisers failed to acknowledge the 13-lakh strong small-scale growers as one of the key stakeholders in the country’s rubber sector. About 50 of us attended the event but we were regarded as mere audience,” said Babu Joseph, secretary.

This, he said, was in direct violation of a suggestion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote engagement with rubber growers. While inaugurating the Mobility Expo in the national capital, the Prime Minister had called for a constructive dialogue between tyre manufacturers and farmers. The Prime Minister had also said the survival of farmers was also necessary for the manufacturers.

“The India Rubber Meet was a perfect platform to initiate a dialogue on different subjects such as the gap in international and domestic prices and export of rubber to capitalise on this price difference etc. However, this did not happen. We were completely ignored, even during a panel discussion on stakeholder perspectives,” he said.

Rubber Board sources, on the other hand, reiterated that the foremost objective of the IRM was to extend maximum support to growers. The biennial event focusses on different subjects based on their relevance at the time of its organisation and the participants were selected accordingly.

“The presentations and panel discussions this time were focussed on topics such as climate change, European Union deforestation regulations, circularity in tyre industry, and the INROAD project in the North-East etc. This warranted the presence of subject experts than small-scale growers,” said an official.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.