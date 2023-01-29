Small industries hopeful of solution to land ownership issue in industrial estates

January 29, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) is hopeful that the issue of ownership of land in industrial areas under government control can be settled this year.

Sources in the association said on Sunday that the industrial unit owners were in touch with the Industries department on the issue that has been pending for a long while now. The optimism over title deeds for plots in industrial areas has been expressed as the State Budget for 2023-24 is set to be presented on February 3.

The plots of land for the units in industrial estates were purchased on hire-purchase agreement in 1969. The unit owners have demanded that the title deeds for the plots be transferred to owners of the units.

The unit owners are of the opinion that the title deeds should be transferred to those who have fulfilled the hire-purchase conditions and have made the full payment to the government. Having title deeds in the names of the owners would help them access bank credit, transfer the units or to increase the number of partners in the projects.

According to Industries department data, 2,635 units have been allotted land in the industrial development areas or estates. Of these, 2,205 units are operational. The industrial development areas across the State is spread over an area of 1,963 acres, including space for common amenities.

Funds for infrastructure

In the meanwhile, the KSSIA has appealed to the government to include funds in the upcoming Budget for developing infrastructure, including supply of water, road facilities and electricity connections in the industrial parks developed by agencies like Kinfra, KSIDC, SIDCO and Rubber Park.

The association is also of the opinion that industrial estates should be established under the aegis of local government bodies and local bodies which create the highest number of jobs through such initiatives should be honoured.

While the industries are looking towards further progress in private industrial estates, the association has said stamp duty and registration fee on land purchased for industrial purposes should be waived fully.