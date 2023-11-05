Small industrial units seek exemption from power tariff hike

November 05, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - KOCHI

Small industrial units will not be able to withstand another hike in power tariff given the present market conditions. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are already reeling under high interest rates on bank loans, spiralling prices of raw materials, rise in transport charges, and difficulties faced by most units in selling finished products, Kerala State Small Industries Association district president M.A. Ali has said.

The association, he said, was of the view that the government and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) must exempt MSMEs from the purview of the latest tariff hike. Electricity rates were revised last in the middle of 2022, and Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said that there will be a hike in tariff every year now.

The average rise in electricity charge is 20 paise per unit though the KSEB had sought an increase of over 40 paise, while the average hike for small industries is 18 paise per unit. High tension (HT) and extra-high tension (EHT) consumers have to pay 12 paise more per unit.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam District Consumer Protection Council has said that the Electricity Regulatory Commission should withdraw its green signal to the KSEB to raise power tariff by an average of 20 paise per unit.

Roy Thekkan, general secretary of the council, said the power tariff hike would affect around nine million consumers in the State even as the prices of essential commodities were seeing an unprecedented rise.

“While essential commodities are costing higher, bus operators are now demanding higher charges from across the spectrum of consumers. To top these inflationary tendencies is the latest hike in power rates,” he said.