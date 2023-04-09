ADVERTISEMENT

Small hydro: EMC, ANERT appointed nodal agencies

April 09, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Local bodies, cooperative sector, and public sector institutions will be encouraged to take up small hydro projects

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has launched efforts to scale up small hydropower capacity by roping in local bodies and cooperatives. The Energy Management Centre (EMC) and the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) will serve as nodal agencies for developing and implementing small hydro projects in the State.

As nodal agencies, EMC and ANERT will facilitate all technical approvals related to small hydro projects and coordinate matters related to such projects, the government has said.

The small hydro projects directly developed and implemented by the KSEB will be outside the ambit of this decision. The draft Kerala Small Hydro Policy 2022 published by the EMC in January this year recommends the scaling up of small hydro by encouraging local bodies, the cooperative sector and public sector institutions to take up projects.

The draft sought to double the installed capacity of small hydro through ‘‘participation of independent power producers (IPP), captive power producers (CPP), local self governments, cooperative sector, public sector undertakings and merchant power producers (MPP).’‘

