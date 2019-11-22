Small-budget films need govt. support: actor

The government should encourage good films made on small budgets, actor Santhosh Keezhattoor has said. “It is very difficult for such films even to get theatres for screening,” he told reporters here on Thursday.

Odunnon, in which Santhosh plays the lead, releases on Friday. “It is a film that talks about some relevant issues and has been received well after it was previewed,” he said. “Such films need all the encouragement.”

Odunnon marks the directorial debut of Noushad Ibrahim, a seasoned theatre actor and winner of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award. “The film is about a man who is haunted by his fear of snakes,” he said. “It may talk about serious issues but it is not made as a so-called art film.”

The film’s producer Sathyan Koyilandy said he had to face a lot of issues because of the attitude of some officials of the Animal Welfare Board of India. “Since the film has scenes involving snakes, we needed their permission and it proved such a major problem,” he said. “The film’s release was delayed by two years and a half because of that”.