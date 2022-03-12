S.M. Street night shopping fest from March 19
Minister to open the event on March 19
Kozhikode
Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas will open the S.M. Street traders’ night shopping festival on March 19. The fest is part of the initiatives to support traders, who have been facing an acute financial crisis since the outbreak of the pandemic.
During the festival period, all the shops on the street will function till midnight on all second Saturdays. It will draw to a close on July 16, a press release said.
