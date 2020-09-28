Slump in cases in capital at 486

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 September 2020 21:17 IST

Cases unregistered in the daily tally to be carried over to Tuesday’s caseload

The capital recorded 486 COVID-19 cases and 506 recoveries on Monday. The caseload could not be viewed as a major slump since the day’s tally was compiled earlier than usual. The district has been reporting around 900 cases daily on the average.

Official sources said that the cases that went unregistered in the daily tally would be carried over to Tuesday’s caseload that might likely touch 1,000.

Among those who tested positive, 404 people acquired the infection through local transmission, while the source of infection in 59 cases are unknown. While four people came from other States, one came from abroad recently. A total of 114 people belonging to vulnerable sections are among those infected.

The death toll touched 210 with three senior citizens—natives of Neyyattinkara (79-year-old), Naruvamoodu (85) and Venjaramoodu (68)—succumbing to the disease. As many as 2,875 people were placed under quarantine on the day, taking the total number of people being monitored in the district to 29,269.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) depot in Nedumangad was closed down temporarily after 11 employees, including the station master, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday. Some among them had reported for duty on the day, prompting the authorities to quarantine others who were present in the depot.

The district administration declared containment zones in Tholicode Town, Anappetty (Pampady, Thevanpara and Kannankara areas) and Thevanpara (Thekkummoodu, Undanpara and Kavumoola areas) wards in Tholicode grama panchayat; Vattaparambu, Ottasekharamangalam, Kuravara, Vallicode and Kadambara wards in Ottasekharamangalam grama panchayat; Kadakampally (Killikkunnam Lane), Pettah, Poojappura (Vivekananda Nagar RA) and Kachani wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Karayalathukkonam ward in Karakulam grama panchayat; Arayoor Kizhakku, Chenkal Kizhakku and Vlathankara Kizhakku wards in Chenkal grama panchayat; and Kolichira, Muttappalam and Maruthathoor in Azhoor grama panchayat.

Containment zones have been withdrawn in Palliyara ward in Mudakkal grama panchayat; Mandapakkunnu ward in Nellanad grama panchayat; Kattackal ward in Manickal grama panchayat; Puthusheri, Kakkavila, Kunniyode, Pazhaya Uchakkada, Marady and Venkulam wards in Karode grama panchayat.