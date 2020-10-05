Slump in cases in Alappuzha at 199

ALAPPUZHA

05 October 2020 21:00 IST

District also records four COVID deaths

The district witnessed a substantial decline in new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

It logged 199 fresh cases including 194 people who contracted the disease through local transmission. Four persons who came from other States and one health staff also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Advertising

Advertising

The district also recorded four COVID-19-related deaths, taking the official tally to 52. The deceased were identified as a 69-year-old man from Pallippad (died on September 12), a 75-year-old woman from Alappuzha (died on September 25), a 74-year-old man from Mararikulam (died on September 28) and a 72-year-old man from Aroor (died on September 30).

Of the total 199 cases, 39 cases were reported from Alappuzha municipality, 23 from Cherthala municipality, and 22 from Kadakkarappally grama panchayat.

Rest of the cases were from Thuravoor (15), Thrikkunnappuzha (11), Kayamkulam (7), Haripad (7), Ambalappuzha North (5), Purakkad (5), Mavelikara (4), Punnapra North (4), Chennam Pallippuram (3), Cherthala South (3), Chettikulangara (3), Edathua (3), Kodamthurth (3), Pandanad (3), two cases each from Aroor, Punnapra South, Mararikulam North, Muthukulam, Panavally, Thakazhi and Thanneermukkom and one case each from Chingoli, Ezhupunna, Kanjikuzhy, Devikulangara, Thazhakara, Thalavady, Pallippad, Neelamperoor, Palamel, Thekkekara, Muhamma, Mannancherry, Kumarapuram, Veeyapuram, Arattuppuzha, Arookutty, Aryad and Bharanikavu.

Meanwhile, 387 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in hospitals in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 5,341.

All wards in Pulinkunnu, ward 6 in Chettikulangara, ward 6 in Ala, ward 18 in Thanneermukkom, and ward 13 in Chennam Pallippuram grama panchayat were declared as containment zones. Besides, parts of ward 31 in Alappuzha municipality, ward 7 in Perumbalam, ward 13 in Aryad, ward 7 in Thrikkunnapuzha, and wards 3, 4, 5, 14 and 20 in Thanneermukkom grama panchayat were also declared as containment zones.