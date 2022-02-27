Slump in active cases as 961 recover in capital
The COVID-19 case graph in Thiruvananthapuram fell considerably when 961 people recovered from the illness on Sunday. Despite 356 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district during the last 24 hours, the active caseload slumped to 3,697.
