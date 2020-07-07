Sluice gate of Peringalkuthu dam to be opened today

Thrissur

07 July 2020 20:20 IST

A sluice gate of Peringalkuthu reservoir will be opened on Wednesday morning at 7.30 a.m. As a result, water level at Chalakudy river is expected to rise by 3 ft and the District Collector has asked people on the banks of the river to remain alert.

Following heavy rain, the water level at the dam reached 419.41 m on Tuesday and water was released through slipways to the Chalakudy river.

