Sluggish monsoon likely to revive by next week

June 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The southwest monsoon, which has almost stalled after some initial bouts of rains, is likely to remain sluggish for the next few days. However, a revival is likely by next week with the likely formation of an offshore trough running along the West Coast. The monsoon wind is yet to gain strength due to the weak cross-equatorial flow of wind, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources.

The remnants of cyclonic storm Biparjoy continue to persist as a low pressure area builds over central parts of Uttar Pradesh with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to the middle tropospheric level preventing the strengthening of the monsoon. Though the system is weakening, it will remain for at least two more days.

Once the remnants dissipate, the heat low over northwest India will also be strengthened along with the offshore trough. However, during the revival phase, Central India is likely to benefit more as a low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by June 25, which, according to skymet weather agency, is likely to merge with the weakened cyclonic circulation (remnants of the cyclone) after moving inland, leading to the revival of monsoon over the agri-heartland.

The weather models issued by the IMD on Thursday forecast that north Kerala is likely to receive isolated heavy showers from June 25.

