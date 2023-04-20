Sloth bear that fell into well dead

April 20, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A sloth bear that fell into a well on a private property at Vellanad in the district drowned on Thursday morning.

The sloth bear, protected under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, had been darted around 9 a.m. However, it slipped from the net that had been lowered as a safety measure, fell into the water and drowned.

It was around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday that the Forest department received information that the bear had fallen into the well, presumably while trying to catch fowl. Around 5 a.m., Thiruvananthapuram DFO K.I. Pradeep Kumar visited the spot and conducted an assessment.

It was felt that leaving the animal in the well for long would endanger its life. However, bringing it out without darting was risky since the area was inhabited and more than 10 km away from the forest. As a last resort, it was decided to dart the bear, the DFO said.

The permission of the Chief Wildlife Warden was sought and senior veterinary surgeon of the Thiruvananthapuram zoo Jacob Alexander was contacted to dart the animal.

The first attempt to dart the animal was unsuccessful but the second yielded the desired result. However, the bear that had been trying to clamber the walls of the well in order to come out slipped into the water when the net underneath it tilted, the DFO said.

As the dart started taking effect, the animal went inside the water that was deep. Though attempts were made to reach it, these proved futile. Water from the well was then pumped out to take out the bear which had died by then.

The DFO said attempts were made to rescue the animal without risking the lives of the people. However, it was unfortunate that the animal did not survive.

The post-mortem will be held at the State Institute for Animal Diseases, Palode.

Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran has announced a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the People for Animals has decided to move court against the death of the bear. In a Facebook post, PFA Thiruvananthapuram alleged serious lapse on the part of the Forest department. It questioned the decision to dart the animal when the animal was in the well.