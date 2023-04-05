ADVERTISEMENT

Sloth bear found dead in Wayanad

April 05, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KALPETTA

The animal, around 10-years old, was found dead near a forest under Irulam forest station of South Wayanad Forest Division

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a sloth bear was found on a private coffee plantation at Cheeyambam near Pulpally in Wayanad district on Wednesday evening.

The bear, around 10-years old, was found dead near a forest under the Irulam forest station of the South Wayanad Forest Division.

The exact reason for the death could be ascertained only after an autopsy that will be held on Thursday, South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer Shajna Kareem told The Hindu.

The sighting of sloth bears in the area for the past several days had triggered panic among residents of Kolimoola and Cheeyambam.

