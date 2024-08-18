Slope stabilisation on Gap Road stretch a costly endeavour, finds inspection team

The Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) team that inspected the Gap Road in Munnar found that the methods to mitigate repeated landslips along the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar are costly.

According to sources, the inspection was led by NGI’s director of natural hazards Dominic Lang, with the assistance of Kerala State Planning Board (KSPB) and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to explore potential solutions.

KSDMA sources said that the Gap Road stretch was inspected due to its vulnerability to frequent landslips during the rainy season. The repeated landslips affected a segment of the National Highway located 1,400 metres above sea level in the Western Ghats of Idukki. The NGI team conducted an inspection to explore a life-cycle approach for mapping and identifying potential landslip-triggering zones, as well as providing engineering consultancy for slope stabilisation.

However, sources mentioned that engaging the NGI for slope stabilisation consultancy is a costly endeavour, and managing the associated costs is a major concern when considering a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NGI. “Officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) also participated in the visit. If we move forward with the NGI consultancy, we must sign a contract without going through the tender process. The mitigation work on the road is challenging as the road has suffered significant damage,” said a source.

Following the inspection, the NGI suggested constructing tunnel models for slope stabilisation along the Gap Road to help preserve the environmental balance of the area.

KSDMA has since decided to hold a high-level meeting with the NGI after confirming that the Gap stretch poses a serious landslip risk to travellers and residents downstream in Bison Valley. “Due to the unscientific road-widening work, the stretch remains vulnerable to future landslips,” another source added. KSDMA has directed the Idukki District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to suspend traffic on the road during rainy days to prevent casualties.

Since the road-widening work began, nearly two kilometres of the stretch have experienced over 20 major and minor landslips. On June 30, a significant landslip occurred along the Gap Road stretch of the Munnar-Bodimettu road, which is part of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. Two weeks later, NHAI officials cleared the debris and reopened the road for single-lane traffic.

